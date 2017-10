A chara, – Several times in the last week I’ve overheard children (my own included) saying, “Mum, why do you have to chat to everyone?” It made me wonder, in the age of screen addiction, when “waiting” involves whipping out a mobile phone or gadget, will the next generation lose the ability to banter with strangers they meet in a queue? If so, it is their loss. – Is mise,

SINEAD HAMILL,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.