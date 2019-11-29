Time for a beef farmers’ co-operative?

Sir, – While not bereft of sympathy for the protesters, despite the mess they have created in Dublin, I wonder whether a positive way to bring about the fair market they demand might not be to organise without delay a nationwide beef farmers’ co-operative?

That would be in the control of the producers themselves and would bypass (and eventually eliminate?) the existing beef processors, which are currently in the hands of big capital; their interests diverge widely from those of the beef farmers themselves. – Yours, etc,

DAVID NELIGAN,

Glenageary, Co Dublin.