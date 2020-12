Sir, – Róisín Ingle’s exclusion of the most sought-after new fashionwear in Ireland since Uggs from her list of 20 things to put in a time capsule from 2020 (“20 things for a time capsule”, Life, December 30th) was rather surprising. Mind you, as seasoned sea swimmers would readily testify while waving their towels about frantically, the inclusion of a Dryrobe wouldn’t leave much space in the capsule for the other 19 items. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CULLEN,

Sandycove, Co Dublin.