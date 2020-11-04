Tidy Towns more relevant than ever

Sir – Responding to “Tidy Towns cancellation: Glenties is the worst for it” (News, October 31st), Sligo Tidy Towns believes that rather than the pandemic destroying Tidy Towns in Sligo, it has made us more relevant and of more service to the community we serve.

During the year, we worked on projects to recognise and reward all frontline workers in our community and with schools to provide Covid-appropriate activities based on our environmental and heritage plans for Sligo.

We worked with communities so that cocooning residents had pleasant places to walk in their areas and with Sligo County Council on creating safe spaces for the public. We also worked with the Sligo Business Improvement District on projects highlighting local businesses.

We feel that whenever the Tidy Towns competition resumes, we will have some interesting historic and environmental projects that we had the time and space to work on and to really focus our strategic direction.

We are looking forward to a virtual Tidy Towns competition and ceremony next year, and we hope this is possible.

We would like to thank Tidy Towns Ireland for their support and encouragement. – Yours, etc,

FINBARR FILAN,

Chairman,

Sligo Tidy Towns,

Sligo.