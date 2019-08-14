Thrill of playing (the clarinet) in Croke Park

Sir, – It has been many years since I played clarinet with the Artane Band as a boy in Croke Park, but I still remember the thrill of parading the two teams around the stadium to the roars of the GAA supporters!

While attending the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo last weekend it was remarkable to see how this distinct tradition can still stir up so much excitement as 82,300 people collectively applauded their respective teams throughout the stadium.

The enthusiasm, colour and decibel level of the supporters is unique and it seems a great pity that the RTÉ television coverage of the parade is dominated by the RTÉ panel and commentators talking over the proceedings.

While it may not always be possible, perhaps RTÉ could occasionally broadcast the parade of the teams without any commentary and allow television viewers to sense the frenzied atmosphere of a full house as it comes to the boil? – Yours, etc,

DAVE HARDY.

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.