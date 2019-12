A chara, – The heartache evoked by John Higgins’s description of the contribution of alcohol to his son’s death (Letters, December 3rd) is devastating. His call on the Minister for Health to enact the “Minimum Unit Pricing” Act is timely and reiterates a similar call from Dr John Ryan and others (Letters, July 8th). The lobbying from the alcohol industry must be ignored. – Is mise,

GREG SCANLON,

Shannon, Co Clare.