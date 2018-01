Sir, – Donald Clarke’s petty quibble over the thrilling Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri seems mean spirited (“‘Three Billboards’ is not suffering a backlash: some people just didn’t like it”, January 26th). I would be more concerned over a four-star award to the well-intentioned but ultimately bum-numbing The Post. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN QUIGLEY,

Bettystown,

Co Meath.