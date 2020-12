Sir, – Could the announcement that “thousands of extra hospital beds” (News, December 11th) may be required in January be considered anecdotal, in the same way that Nphet’s warning last month that car parks and work canteens were full? In its daily press briefings, could Nphet inform us of how many extra hospital beds have been added to the system since mid-March 2020?

Let us all deal in hard facts. – Yours, etc,

ORLA MAGORRIAN,

Clontarf ,

Dublin 3.