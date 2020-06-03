Sir, – Churches cannot open, denying the faithful something which is dear to them. Funerals have restrictions, despite people’s grief. Cafes and restaurants are closed, denying people a chance to socialise on a long weekend. Yet an estimated 5,000 people can march through Dublin to protest something that happened in another county, over which we have no control, and not a garda in sight (“Thousands march in Dublin to protest death of George Floyd”, News, June 1st).

It seems there are no restrictions in place when it comes to virtue signalling. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.

Sir, – Was it the rarefied air of Ballsbridge or the righteousness of their cause that granted immunity to those protesters packing the space outside US embassy? Or maybe it was the security of their Garda escort as they marched from the GPO?

Prof Philip Nolan and Dr Tony Holohan need to work this remarkable development into their algorithms and models because Dublin lives matter too. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON,

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – Having witnessed thousands of people pass through Dublin city centre in a mass gathering on a bank holiday Monday, it seems that the media debate about lifting lockdown operates in a parallel universe to everyday life.

Clearly those who organised and those responsible for policing this protest did not give a moment’s thought to our lockdown rules or the risks to public health and safety. At this rate, we may as well just open the country wholesale because the rules are clearly being ignored by citizens and law enforcement agencies alike. – Yours, etc,

IAN O’MARA,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Gardaí moved on a few people protesting outside Debenhams and broke up their protest. A mass protest in the capital, however, was not deemed to be a problem, despite the supposed Covid-19 restrictions. The Taoiseach even saw fit to endorse the protest, despite the mass gathering being in violation of the Government’s own regulations, which have now become a bad joke. It is abundantly clear that the policing of these regulations has been highly selective and that the Garda Síochána’s primary role under this “caretaker” government has become that of a mere ideological enforcer.

Drew Harris should resign. So should Leo Varadkar.– Yours, etc,

PETER KEATING,

Charleville,

Co Cork.