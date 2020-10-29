Thou shalt not knit at Level 5

Sir, – Have I got this right? I’m barred from all of my social contacts, ie, attendance at Mass, my bridge clubs and craft circle and from visiting family and friends.

However, as an avid fan of knitting and crochet I may indulge in these to my heart’s content in the comfort of my own home – but using what?

On Government advice my local wool shop is locked up, or locked down as the case may be.

On the plus side, it is business as usual at all local off-licence shops! Oh well – if you can’t beat them, join them. Now, where’s my shopping trolley? – Yours, etc,

ANNE CAHILL,

Clondalkin,

Dublin 22.