Sir, – Further to Colm Keena’s An Irishman’s Diary (“Teen idol”, April 28th), and the oblique reference to Robert Louis Stevenson’s essay An Apology for Idlers, Stevenson doesn’t endorse “idleness” per se.

I can still drag up a quote 50-plus years on from my schooldays: “Idleness does not consist in doing nothing, but doing something not recognised by the dogmatic formulas of the ruling classes.”

A different concept entirely. – Yours, etc,

MICK CARRICK,

Doonbeg,

Co Clare.