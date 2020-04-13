Thinking inside the box

Sir, – An “unintended consequence” of the introduction by An Post a few years ago of their home delivery box is their value during the current pandemic.

As the postman also collects your outgoing letters from this box you can post letters without leaving your own home. This is a real bonus to all us cocooners/isolaters. Its new scheme announced this week to deliver newspapers is also an excellent one. Well done to An Post. Its vans may not be still wearing the green jerseys but its management and staff sure are. – Yours, etc,

NOEL SHANAGHY,

Faithlegg, Co Waterford.