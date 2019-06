Sir, – Thank you Gordon Linney for drawing my attention to the Russian poet Irina Ratushinskaya (“Stone walls do not a prison make”, Thinking Anew, June 1st). I look forward to reading her work.

I really enjoy Thinking Anew every week. It is thought provoking and full of wisdom. – Yours, etc,

BRIDGET NOLAN,

Cahirciveen, Co Kerry.