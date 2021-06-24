Sir, – Mary Minihan’s excellent and very funny article “Things that were big in my childhood but mean nothing to my children” (Life, June 23rd) had me reminiscing about my own childhood memories of snooker, including playing regularly on my grandfather’s table, which had what could only be described as a bottom-pocket favouring slope.

It also reminded me of my amazing grandmother, who not only watched every single shot in every match in the annual world championships every year, but did so on a tiny black-and-white television, which itself is yet another item that means nothing to young people these days!

She also watched with the sound off, reasoning that it was a spectacle that didn’t need to be “accompanied by waffle”. How right she was! – Yours, etc,

NORMAN BYRNE,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.