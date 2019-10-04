Thin Lizzy stamp

Sir, – I respect Terry O’Neill’s desire for strict historical accuracy in our stamp programme (Letters, October 3rd), but quarrelling about the appropriate year in which to mark the anniversary of Thin Lizzie is hardly an appropriate contribution to celebrating this iconic Irish band. The fact is that the idea of the band was agreed in late 1969, even if its first rehearsal, the adoption of its name and its first concert all came a few weeks later.

What is important here is that the band and its achievement should be celebrated. The two stamps issued by An Post are a beautiful tribute to the band, which Mr O’Neill might have acknowledged. – Yours, etc,

FELIX M LARKIN,

Chairman,

Philatelic Advisory

Committee,

An Post,

GPO, Dublin 1.

Sir, – I daresay the Thin Lizzy commemorative stamps will be cherished by all ardent Phil-atelists. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.