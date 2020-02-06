‘These men’ and politics

Sir, – Watching the leaders’ debate on RTÉ, I was struck by the amount of times Mary Lou McDonald used the term “these two men”, referring to, well, the two men alongside her. Had either man used the term “this woman”, would feminists have been up in arms? Would this have sounded sexist or patronising? Why isn’t it classed as such when a woman uses “gender-specific” language? It appears sexism is okay when used by one section of society, so long as it’s the right section. – Yours, etc,

PETER DECLAN

O’HALLORAN,

Belturbet,

Co Cavan.