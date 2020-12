Sir, – Why not the Wise Isles? Wales. Ireland. Scotland. England. – Yours, etc,

SHANE CONNAUGHTON,

Dublin 11.

Sir, – Regarding the suggestions in your letters pages that we rename the British Isles as the Anglo-Celtic Isles, can I assume that your correspondents would also like to see the body of water which separates the two main islands similarly renamed? – Yours, etc,

SHAUN WILLIAMS,

New Ross ,

Co Wexford.