Theresa May’s political legacy

Sir, – Theresa May was ruthlessly hounded into announcing her resignation as British prime minister by an ungrateful Tory party despite her efforts to secure a Brexit deal. History might have been very different for Mrs May if, especially after the disastrous 2017 general election, she had sought broad parliamentary consensus for a soft Brexit instead of making a confidence and supply agreement with the DUP.

Sadly for the outgoing Conservative party leader, her recent “new Brexit offer”, including a potential customs union and possible second referendum vote was too little, too late. However, whoever succeeds her will have to be as wise, clever and lucky as they are cold-blooded to do any better with guiding the UK’s ill-fated attempt to leave the EU. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

A chara, – Never before in the history of the world have we seen May fall in June. – Is mise,

RORY O’CALLAGHAN,

Dublin 8.