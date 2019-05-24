Theresa May and Brexit

Sir, – Given that 36 ministers have now resigned from the Theresa May government, one might be forgiven for thinking that there is a political revolution going on in the United kingdom.

There is no political revolution.

Alas, each resignation shows only another change in the form of misgovernment currently taking place there. The only game in town now is who will succeed her.

Prospective candidates should be careful not to say things that people might remember. – Yours, etc,

NUALA DELANEY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.