There’s safety in numbers?

Sir, – I had been merely concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on the public finances but having read your lead story (“Tax take predicted to fall ¤14 billion from impact of Covid-19”, News, May 6th), I have raised the threat level to terrifying. Your writers tell us that the yield from VAT was down “1,300 per cent . . . on a monthly basis”. Since a reduction of a relatively modest 100 per cent would get us to zero, you will appreciate my concern. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines, Dublin 6.