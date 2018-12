Sir, – Repeatedly denied rumours that the president of Nigeria is dead and has been replaced by a lookalike makes me wonder whether Michael D Higgins, who wanders around Ireland like the Duracell bunny, popping up everywhere, with amazing energy for a man of his age, has been replicated several times, and we are seeing not just one Michael D, but three or four. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg,

Co Wexford.