There’s no need to Harry

Sir, – Placing “Harry and Meghan – why they quit” as the lead article in your Weekend Review supplement (August 15th) was a disappointing nod to UK red-top gossip and displays a certain giddiness from The Irish Times. Meanwhile, the historic significance and political importance of Kamala Harris as the choice for vice-presidential candidate in the upcoming US elections was relegated to the supplement’s inside page. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.

A chara, – I treasure purchasing The Irish Times on Saturday and enjoying a good read.

Unfortunately, on the front page of the Weekend Review section there was a long article about the British “royal” family.

The Irish Times is a poor imitator of the Daily Mail!

Please leave coverage of the that subject to the professionals. – Is mise,

BRIAN HARTNETT,

Montenotte, Cork.