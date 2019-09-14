There’s more to the EU than trade

Sir, – In 1849 at an International Peace Conference in Europe, Victor Hugo said that a day would come when the nations of Europe would form a European brotherhood. Unfortunately his hopes were not realised. We suffered the devastation of two world wars before the countries of western Europe finally agreed to work together for peace.

More recently the admission into the EU of former communist countries of eastern Europe has brought them protection and freedom from domination by Russia. The Balkan states are now resolving their differences peacefully after years of conflict. In Ireland, north and south, our EU membership has contributed greatly to the peace process.

The EU is not just about trade, it is about sharing culture and values, about ridding ourselves of racial and religious prejudices.

Surely it is not too late to save our place in Europe. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET MARSHALL,

Belfast.