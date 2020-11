Sir, – I read with some dismay that Lidl and Aldi have been forced to suspend the sale of “middle aisle” goods ( News, October 29th).

What if a customer has an urgent desire to buy, say, a horse blanket or an angle grinder? The fact that one may not possess a horse or even an unground angle is neither here nor there.

If this pandemic has taught us anything it is that we must be prepared for all eventualities. – Yours, etc,

BEN DUNDON,

Dublin 24.