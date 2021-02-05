There goes ‘head the ball’

Sir, – I would like to add an additional theory to Frank McNally’s reflections on the origin of the phrase “head the ball” (An Irishman’s Diary, February 3rd).

The phrase could, perhaps, have had its origins in the political, religious and class divisions associated with the popular Irish ball sports– GAA, soccer and rugby – in the early 20th century.

The use of the head in the propelling of the ball and registering scores in soccer may have seemed somewhat daft to adherents of the other ball games and so provided them with an opportunity for some banter or outright ridicule through the use of the phrase “head the ball” for a player of soccer. – Yours, etc,

DENIS

O’DONOGHUE,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – I enjoyed Frank McNally’s column about “head the balls”. However, this particular term of abuse is not unique to Dublin. It has been a great favourite in Belfast for many, many years. Incidentally, we have more than our fair share of “head the balls” in the North. I suspect that the highest concentration is to be found in the Stormont Assembly. – Yours, etc,

TIM O’PREY,

Belfast.

Sir, – I suppose “head the ball” is marginally better than “Chester”, the name I laboured under for many weeks on a building site in Dublin in 1987. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK BEATTY,

Dublin 8.