‘The year of the nurse’ and general practice nurses’

Sir, – Margaret Ward’s excellent article in Saturday’s Magazine (“The year of the nurse”, Magazine, May 9th) did not mention the 2,000 general practice nurses (GPN) privately employed and working in general practice throughout Ireland.

GPNs are frontline healthcare workers and are working tirelessly with their GP colleagues to maintain general practice healthcare for the people of Ireland. They are continuing to offer vaccination services for babies and are instrumental in opening up general practice for chronic disease management, among other services.

Recognition where it is due. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA McQUILLAN,

Kilfera,

Kilkenny.