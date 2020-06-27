The worst US president?

Sir, – I have very little respect for Donald Trump, but The Irish Times surely loses the run of itself by pronouncing him “the worst president in US history” (Editorial, “Trump’s troubles: stumbling into election season”, Editorial, June 24th).

It doesn’t appear to have occurred to The Irish Times that indigenous Americans might have an opinion on the matter.

They might nominate slave-owner Andrew Jackson, who also oversaw the systematic massacre and deportation of native peoples. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK DAVIS,

Dublin 17.