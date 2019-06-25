The wild forgotten way?

Sir, – Cormac Meehan in his letter (“The wild divided middle”, June 22nd) draws attention to the fact that the western seaboard’s economic health, continues to be ignored by government.

On a very recent road journey from Limerick to Donegal using the main arterial route, the N17, I was led to wonder why the population of Mayo, Sligo and Donegal together with their politicians are not in constant revolt.

Put simply, economic growth and development for the entire west coast will continue to be stymied without investment in this infrastructure. – Yours, etc,

MIRIAM UHLEMANN,

Ardara, Co Donegal.