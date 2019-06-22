The wild divided middle

Sir, – The recently published Central Statistics Office (CSO) report on household median gross income by county 2016 throws up an interesting point: eight counties on the west coast and the upper midlands are in the lowest quartile, in spite of the fact that the ESRI has expressed concern about the Irish economy overheating.

The Government and their think tanks should give cognisance to the economic health of the Wild Atlantic Way. Wild we may be but feral and forgotten, no! – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.