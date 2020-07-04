The Western People has spoken

Sir, – The condescending, pedantic tone of Diarmuid Ferriter’s article only serves to reinforce the notion that rural Ireland needs its champions in every forum (“Western People’s hysterical response over Ministers will take some beating”, Opinion & Analysis, July 3rd).

Was he mistaking an editorial in a local paper that served to capture the sentiment of the local people with the first draft of an academic thesis? – Yours, etc,

Dr MARTINA HEGARTY,

Louisburgh,

Co Mayo.