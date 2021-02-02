The weather where you are

Sir, – Every hour on Sunday morning, the BBC News Channel weather forecast referred to conditions affecting “the Sperrin mountains in Counties Down and Tyrone”.

We here know that no part of the Sperrin mountains are in Co Down.

We are used to widespread ignorance of anything to do with Northern Ireland among residents of Great Britain; however, it could reasonably have been expected that those delivering our weather forecasts would have reasonable knowledge of the geography of the area concerned.

Margaret Thatcher once assured us that Northern Ireland was “as British as Finchley”.

Finchley? Now where would that be, exactly? – Yours, etc,

BOB HANNA,

Belfast.