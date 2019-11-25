The wearing of the poppy

A chara, – Brendan Cafferty (November 22nd) writes that it “takes courage” to wear a poppy and “remember the Irish war dead”.

This seems reasonable, but anyone who supports the Poppy Appeal should be aware that it is a partisan British army charity whose proceeds go to British soldiers.

The latter have been, and continue to be, responsible for myriad atrocities in Ireland and beyond, not least in the town from which I write, 97 per cent of which was destroyed by British bombs in November 1944.

People are of course free to wear a poppy if they like, but rather than hiding behind disingenuous “lest we forget” drivel, they should have the honesty to admit they endorse all of these outrages.

Now that would truly take courage. – Is mise,

Dr GARETH P KEELEY,

Jülich, Germany.