Sir, – Brian Ahern asks if there’s any “public health advice on members of the public asking non-mask wearing members of the public to wear a mask in shops” (Letters, October 30th).

Mr Ahern will find his answer on a government website that instructs all Irish citizens, “Do not criticise or judge people who are not able to wear a face covering”. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN,

Dublin 18.