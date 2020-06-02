The view from Monaco

Sir, – Perhaps I am being ungenerous but does Michael Smurfit’s experience of the current crisis (Business, May 29th) really afford him the insight and experience to judge whether or not lockdown measures are a panicked response to Covid-19? Perhaps he came to the conclusion we are living though a “panic-demic” during his daily walk about the grounds of his well-appointed home in Monaco while his staff queued for his weekly shop at the local Carrefour? As a companion piece to the interview, I would like to invite The Irish Times to interview hospital porters, cleaners and cooks about their storied careers, what drives them to put their lives at risk every day, and their experience of the “panic-demic”. – Yours, etc,

SANDRA ADAMS,

Baldoyle, Dublin 13.