The view from Berlin

Sir, – Further to “Some home thoughts from Berlin on Covid-19” (Opinion & Analysis, October 5th), while Derek Scally seems intent on comparing national reactions to the pandemic, I wonder whether he is actually talking about particular cities?

Do people in Frankfurt, say, have the same reaction as those in Berlin?

When he refers to Ireland, he is actually talking about Dublin, as far as I can see.

Here in Cork most people, including myself, do wear masks in public, but I am unaware of any reaction to those who do not.

I had to rush to board a bus recently and so forgot to put on a mask in doing so. Only after sitting down for about a minute did I realise that and then corrected my error. Nobody was glaring at me or anything like that. – Yours, etc,

FRANK DESMOND,

Cork.