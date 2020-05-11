The value of co-operation

A chara, – As we plan to relax social restrictions and return to normal, it is clear that we will have a new normal.

Our society is often characterised as competitive, but the last few weeks have shown worldwide what can be achieved when we co-operate, at local, county, national and international level.

The essence of co-operation is enlightened self-interest, and the last few weeks have shown that the more people accept restrictions for the greater good, the less likely they are to be at risk themselves.

Sadly it has also shown up the damage that can be caused by competitive behaviour. Everyone breaking ranks and indulging in risky behaviour because they consider themselves more important, more worthy, or just an “exception”, is just showing naked self-interest at the expense of others.

If we as a species are to survive the crises of the future, such as climate change, we need to build on the co-operative instincts which have been so effective in this crisis, and change the emphasis from damaging competitive behaviour.

Ireland has had strong co-operative sectors historically, particularly agricultural co-operatives, group water schemes, credit unions and housing co-operatives.

The Society for Co-operative Studies in Ireland exists to promote awareness and understanding throughout Ireland of co-operation in theory and practice. We want to open a national discussion on how to extend co-operative ways of working beyond the currently-established sectors. In particular, co-operative models for nursing homes, pre-school childcare, health and education seem to be badly needed. Thoughts and ideas from practitioners in these fields are particularly welcome (scsi.coop).

As we unwind from lockdown, we can restore what was working well, and rethink what was not. – Is mise,

NORMAN RIDES,

Secretary,

Society for Co-operative

Studies in Ireland,

Plunkett House,

Merrion Square South,

Dublin 2.