The US and the death penalty

A chara, – Prof Ian O’Donnell (Letters, November 26th) writes, “Orlando Hall was executed by lethal injection because Donald Trump did not grant him clemency.”

Not so. This man was executed because he kidnapped, repeatedly raped, and finally buried alive a 16-year-old girl. – Is mise,

Dr GARETH P KEELEY,

Grenoble,

France.

Sir, – Regarding Prof Ian O’Donnell’s letter concerning the death penalty in the US, according to the Biden campaign’s criminal justice plan, the Biden administration will seek to have passed federal legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level and give the states an incentive to do the same concerning state-level crimes. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.