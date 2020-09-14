The UK and international law

Sir, – Boris Johnson says his Bill is designed to stop a foreign power splitting up the UK. He is well capable of doing that himself. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.

A chara, – Perhaps Boris Johnson, his negotiators and acolytes should have travelled the 30 miles for a hindsight check before signing the Withdrawal Agreement. – Is mise,

Dr MARY O’DUFFY,

Castleblayney,

Co Monaghan.

Sir, – Neil Addison’s narrative (Letters, September 12th) of the Irish reneging on treaty obligations ignores the historical reality of the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1922 and subsequent events. The Statute of Westminster, which followed in 1931, empowered the Irish Free State to repeal any piece of legislation passed by the British parliament as it saw fit.

If Mr Addison and his compatriots exercised a more nuanced understanding of Anglo-Irish history, perhaps some of the current difficulties of Brexit might have been avoided. – Yours, etc,

SIMON WOODWORTH,

Belgooly,

Co Cork.