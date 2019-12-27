The UK and a trade deal with the EU

Sir, – Whatever about the benefits for the UK of “accomplishing its paramount aim of extricating itself” from the single market arrangements, as outlined by D.R. Cooper (Letters, December 23rd), Ireland has been utterly transformed since becoming a member of the European Union. The changes can be seen in terms of physical and legislative infrastructure, not to mention the many fine houses built throughout the country.

Workers’ rights, women’s rights, manufacturing and food standards have all been vastly improved.

Foreign investment in Ireland, no doubt helped by our EU membership, has been among the world’s highest. Pre-1973, our exports, a high percentage of which were food and agriculture, including live cattle, depended 90 per cent on the UK market.

The UK now takes some 13 per cent of total visible exports and 16 per cent of our services exports.

Whatever shape Brexit takes, the UK will still be an important market for Ireland as the UK misguidedly, in my opinion, turns its back on its major customers in Europe in search of a 21st-century El Dorado in the Americas. – Yours, etc,

COLUM MacDONNELL,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – D.R. Cooper assures us it will, “only take a modicum of common sense,” for the UK to successfully extricate itself from the EU in 2020. I, for one, welcome this fundamental, if sadly overdue, change in the UK’s Brexit negotiating strategy. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.