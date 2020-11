Sir, – Perhaps Anne Baily (“The true cost of wind power”, Letters, November 20th) might state, in her advocacy of modular nuclear reactors for Ireland to supplement wind and solar energy, how she would dispose of the toxic waste?

I say dispose in the sense of render inert, instead of merely store for an unsuspecting future generation. – Yours, etc,

JOHN COLLINS ,

Skeaghvasteen,

Co Kilkenny.