The trouble with rural broadband plan

Sir, – There is little wrong with the rural broadband plan that the Government signed up to this week other than the cost, timeframe and the research into demand. Almost without exception there has been universal rejection of the plan outside Government.

Indeed it has been condemned by many within the public service.

I as a former technology person, somewhat long in tooth but bravely trying to keep abreast, would agree that what has been signed up to is a total nonsense- unworkable, overpriced, and under researched as to demand.

I would ask my fellow technologists of my era and indeed the current one if they have the courage to stand up and be counted and condemn this aberration out of hand. There are better solutions. – Yours, etc,

DEREK MAC HUGH,

Bray Co Wicklow.