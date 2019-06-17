The Tory leadership contest

Sir, – Before the candidates for the Tory leadership and next UK prime minister are let run that country, perhaps the first hurdle should be to see if they can run a bath.

Can they avoid causing too much of a splash or will they spend their time needlessly making waves? Will they get in a lather too easily? Can they see clearly even when the mirror fogs up? What to do if they find themselves in hot water? Will they petulantly pull the plug? And are they willing to clean up the mess they may leave behind?

That should differentiate the dilettantes from the adepts quickly enough. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.

Sir, – I love the English sense of humour.

Now, where are the real candidates? – Yours, etc,

JOAN L MURPHY,

Dublin 8.