Sir, – “May pledges to find a backstop deal that would satisfy DUP” (Front Page, December 13th). On completion of this task, she will, no doubt, go on to turn base metals into gold. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Trexit has been averted. – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE LAWLOR,

Delvin,

Co Westmeath.

Sir,– Theresa May has seen off the bitter attempt by rebel Tory MPs to remove her from office.

In the coming months, the tenacious Mrs May might even manage to hang on to her job as the UK leaves the EU, pursues a second referendum and remains with Brussels or, indeed, through whatever else the future holds for her country.

However, regardless of the British prime minister’s fluctuating personal fortunes, one thing is sadly clear.

Britain’s long-established, global reputation for sensible, pragmatic statecraft and wise, solid governance has been permanently damaged by the more than two years of chaotic and increasingly surreal Brexit upheavals. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Not a hero but a heroine. What a lady! – Yours, etc,

ROISIN

O’CONNELL-HUSSEY,

Laois.

A chara, – I suggest that Mrs May should put considerable effort into canvassing the Labour and all other MPs where the constituents voted to Leave the EU.

This means that while they may upset their party leaders, they would actually be doing what their constituents voted for in the referendum.

Doing so might just help them be re-elected next time out which is, let’s be honest, the only thing that matters. – Is mise,

SEAN O’KIERSEY ,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I vote that we should lend the word “GUBU” to Theresa May, and allow her to use it as she pleases, as long as she returns it when she is finished! It is a national treasure. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL IRWIN,

Oranmore,

Galway.

Sir, – Your letter writer (December 13th) who predicted that Theresa May would lose her job, and there would be a general election with the future Labour/SNP government withdrawing from the Brexite project, reminds me of the letter that appeared in the Irish Examiner on the morning of November 9th, 2016.

That letter writer gave “his friend 150 to one on 10 cents that Donald Trump would not win”. And he added, “Donald Trump has and has had, since his entry into the race in 2015, about as much chance of winning the election as Donald Duck”.

Be careful what you wish for! – Yours, etc,

TOM McELLIGOTT,

Listowel,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – And to think that they once ran an empire! – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL COTTER,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Theresa May lives to fight another day. However, nothing has changed. Her deal will not pass unless something fundamental changes with regard to the backstop.

However, Ireland is not for turning, so will the EU have our back?

Brexit is a British policy so it’ll be up to the British to sort out the mess, but relying on the morally bankrupt DUP to get a deal through the House of Commons is a waste of time. A people’s vote or a Norway-plus deal seem like the only ways forward.

I will say this for Theresa May: she has some stamina! It’s only a shame her strategic instincts don’t match up! – Yours, etc,

KILLIAN BRENNAN,

Dublin 17.

Sir, – Monty Python’s Flying Circus is a much admired British institution. When one of the team’s famously eccentric television sketches veered off course, Graham Chapman’s character, the Colonel, would intervene theatrically, admonishing his comic colleagues saying “Stop it, that’s too silly!”

The parliament in Westminster is another great British institution.

In light of recent political events there, it is a great pity that the Colonel is not waiting in the wings to stop the madness. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Forget the M&S, John Lewis, Aldi, or Lidl Christmas TV ads. Forget Brown Thomas’s front window display for the season. The British Tory party Brexit shenanigans cannot be beaten for entertainment value. It is a script that any pantomime would envy at this time of year. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.