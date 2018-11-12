The Taoiseach and the health service

A chara, –Was Leo Varadkar’s article “I know from experience what is wrong with our hospitals” (Opinion & Analysis, November 10th) an unapologetic apology for telling our Dáil that nurses and hospital consultants should not take holidays in early January?

It does not bode well for improving our country if our politicians can’t admit when they are wrong and offer up a simple one-word apology of “Sorry”. – Is mise,

JASON POWER,

Dartry, Dublin 6.

A chara, – Would the Taoiseach not now lead by example and volunteer for duty on Christmas Day? Even if he is not comfortable practising medicine after such a long absence from the coalface, surely he would at least be capable of emptying the odd bedpan or two? – Yours, etc,

SEÁN HADE,

Brussels.