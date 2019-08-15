The sweet smells of Dublin county

Sir, – In my eagerness to be a close as possible to my new girlfriend while she lived in Dublin and I lived in Co Down, I got a job for the summer of 1984 with South Dublin County Council. I started one Monday morning in Bohernabreena, in Co Dublin. The job was keeping the litter off the local farmers’ lands at the local tip-head. That disgusting smell of all kinds of rubbish will never leave me and all for love.

It was well worth it, as we are now married for many years. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DORAN,

Clondalkin Dublin