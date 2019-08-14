The sweet smells of Dublin city

A chara, – My siblings and I grew up enjoying the sweet smell of marmalade wafting over our garden when the production line in the K and S jam factory on Crumlin Road was in full flow. It gave me my love of marmalade. Now I make my own. – Yours, etc,

KAY O’BRIEN,

Dublin 14 .

Sir, – Vim and piss? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Sir, – I do not wish to be sniffy towards your letter writer (August 13th) who fondly remembers the smell of the Tantum Ergo. However, unless he has a bad case of synaesthesia, I am incensed. – Yours, etc,

DEAGLÁN MacGIOLLA

PHÁDRAIG,

Avoca,

Co Wicklow.