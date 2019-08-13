The sweet smells of Dublin city

Sir, – I would like to think that Frank McNally (An Irishman’s Diary, August 7th) is too young to have experienced the smells of newsprint and printing ink that permeated into Fleet Street in the early hours of the mornings as The Irish Times rolled off the printing press. (Of course, maybe assisted by the hot air that wafted from the editorial floor of the same building). – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS STEPHENSON,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Sir, – To bring me back to those days when, as a young lad, I attended Sunday devotions, there is nothing like the smell of the Tantum Ergo. – Yours, etc,

PAUL SHEVLIN,

Belfast.

Sir, – God be with the days . . . the smell of Bovril wafting over Tolka Park! – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.