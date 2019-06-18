The sunny side

Sir, – There is a tendency for those living in the Dublin area to believe that if the weather is bad in the capital, then it must be bad in the rest of the country, and this may explain why the three letters (June 14th) bemoaning the weather were all from Dublin writers.

Down in Westport, we have had a glorious mix of weather – some rain, some sun, fabulous shades of evening and early morning light – all making the place such a joy to experience!

Maybe the Dubs should head west and see for themselves! – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.