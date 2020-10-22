The stroke of midnight

Sir, – Yet again, we have had confusion around exactly when new restrictions came into place, as they came into place “at midnight”. When we read “from midnight on Wednesday”, this can be interpreted as from 00:00 on Wednesday morning or from the middle of the night on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

I propose a simple device, whereby the initial of the two days surrounding the midnight in question are added, separated by a stroke. For example, midnight Tuesday going into Wednesday will become “midnight T/W”, and midnight Wednesday going into Thursday will be written “midnight W/T”.

This device will be useful in communicating exactly what day lockdown restrictions are to be lifted, but unfortunately for everyone spending weeks at home, it will not be of any assistance in telling the days apart. – Yours, etc,

