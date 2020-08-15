Sir, – I agree with your reporter Shauna Bower’s article on the state of the taxi industry (“Business down, streets quiet, ranks full and effects of home working leave drivers reeling”, News, August 14th).

As a taxi operator whose main source of business was from the corporate sector, I have not worked since March 14th. Nearly all corporate and business travel stopped then. Having spoken to my customers recently, they inform me that there will be no return to business travel this year, and it will be reviewed next January. I know of some taxi drivers who are working, and they tell me that the current levels of business are extremely low, with many working 10 to 12 hours for €60 to €80 before deducting costs. Clearly this is unsustainable, and some plan is needed to address the situation. There are a number of drivers who would exit the business for economic or health reasons if they could sell back their licence to the State. Some drivers are not comfortable working due to the fear of contracting Covid. If drivers could remain on some form of State support which would then taper off as business returns to more normal levels, it would support the industry through these extraordinary times. Business will return, but not to the extent it was before Covid. Many companies have adjusted to a new business model, and travel will be reduced. Like most businesses, the taxi business will have to adjust to the new normal. A plan and supports are needed to get us there. – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.